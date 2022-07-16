Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.