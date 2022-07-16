The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 98,545 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

