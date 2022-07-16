Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.