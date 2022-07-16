Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

