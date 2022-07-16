Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 808.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.