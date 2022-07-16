Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.3 %

BKH opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

