Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

