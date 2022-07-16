Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

