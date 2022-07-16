Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 808.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

