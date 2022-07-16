Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $254.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.