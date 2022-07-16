Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,143 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.