Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $41.92 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.