Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

