Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

