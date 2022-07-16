Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,911 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

STZ stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

