Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,482,043 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482,043 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

IGC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

