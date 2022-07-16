12,288 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CTLP stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.37 million, a PE ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 45,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at $316,775.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa P. Baird acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,708.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 151,068 shares of company stock valued at $692,390 over the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

