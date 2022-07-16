Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Kaltura Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

