Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482,043 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,867 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

