Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kaltura by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
