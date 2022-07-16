Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $109,000 Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -0.11.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

