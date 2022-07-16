Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,288 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 148,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 76,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.37 million, a PE ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 45,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa P. Baird acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,708.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,068 shares of company stock valued at $692,390. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Featured Stories

