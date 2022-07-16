Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE FHN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.