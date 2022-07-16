Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Umpqua Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

