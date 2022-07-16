Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 1,869,126 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 775,351 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

KWEB stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

