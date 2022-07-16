Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,195 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Afya by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 83,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 5,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 134,102 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFYA opened at $9.55 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

