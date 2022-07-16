Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 432.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,085 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of cbdMD worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.78.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 64.39%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

