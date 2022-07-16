Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

