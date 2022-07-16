Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

