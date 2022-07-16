Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 108,085 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 432.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,085 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

YCBD opened at $0.38 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

