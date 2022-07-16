Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.