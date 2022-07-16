Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

