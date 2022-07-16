Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.