Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 140 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of 3M by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

