Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 802 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

META opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

