urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.34% of urban-gro worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Performance

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. urban-gro had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that urban-gro, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About urban-gro

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.