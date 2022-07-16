Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 536.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

