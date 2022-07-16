Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

