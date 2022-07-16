Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $9,750,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Up 1.3 %

Zhihu Profile

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.57 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $994.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

