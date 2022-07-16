Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,706 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

