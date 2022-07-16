Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

