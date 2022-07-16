Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $845.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

