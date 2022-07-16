Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

