The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 483.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

