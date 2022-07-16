Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $5,765,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 258,894 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 68.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 168,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.2 %

PWSC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

