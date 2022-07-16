Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,815 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.