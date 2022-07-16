Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New $152,000 Investment in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in InterCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,886,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

INCR stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. InterCure Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 million and a PE ratio of 48.42.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

