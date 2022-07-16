Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $97,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $83.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

