Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

