Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,189 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NewAge were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

